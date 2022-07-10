Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 11,298 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,309,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 242,251 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $846.08 million, a PE ratio of -25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.12.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

