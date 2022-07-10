Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

DHX stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

