Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,262,000 after buying an additional 311,188 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $17,237,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after acquiring an additional 167,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after acquiring an additional 161,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 151,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,700 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

NYSE:SIG opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Signet Jewelers Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.