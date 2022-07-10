Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $646,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $346,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $3,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $1,131,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,037,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $711.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 60.89%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

