Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $90,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. LPL Financial makes up approximately 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in LPL Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in LPL Financial by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $181.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

