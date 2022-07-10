Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $89,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Ford Motor comprises about 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

NYSE F opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

