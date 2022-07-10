Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 313.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duluth by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 62,824 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $306.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTH. StockNews.com downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

About Duluth (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.