Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 5,590 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación makes up about 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 26,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

VLRS stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

