Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Guess’ comprises about 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Guess’ by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Guess’ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth $17,031,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Guess’, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GES. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

