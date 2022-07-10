Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 262.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 320,310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 10,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 247,225 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $10,998,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 361,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 97,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

