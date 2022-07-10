Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $10.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 2.15. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

