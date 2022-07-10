Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 977.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $501.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $404.53 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.