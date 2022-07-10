Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Patron Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Patron Partners LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.2% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of COST opened at $501.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $404.53 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

