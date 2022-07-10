Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMMC. CIBC lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 price objective (down previously from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.90 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.46.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.47 and a 12-month high of C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,311,920. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$73,325,229.16. Insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,820 in the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

