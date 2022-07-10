Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Copart were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,776,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.49 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

