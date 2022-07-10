Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2022

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Copart were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,776,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.49 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.