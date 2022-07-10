Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CTTAY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($141.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($104.17) to €95.00 ($98.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($88.54) to €65.00 ($67.71) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $14.24.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
