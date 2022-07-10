ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $516,007.53 and $65,245.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008601 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00215504 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

