Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $795.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.96. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

