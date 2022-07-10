Comparing PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) & IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PolyPid and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.43) -1.93 IRadimed $41.81 million 10.48 $9.32 million $0.83 42.05

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PolyPid and IRadimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

PolyPid presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 298.86%. IRadimed has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.34%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than IRadimed.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -107.22% -93.58% IRadimed 23.22% 15.26% 13.20%

Summary

IRadimed beats PolyPid on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

