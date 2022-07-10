Comparing Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambrx Biopharma $7.45 million 15.33 -$68.08 million N/A N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics $38.35 million 1.36 -$27.58 million ($0.53) -2.09

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ambrx Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ambrx Biopharma and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambrx Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 468.41%. Given Ambrx Biopharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ambrx Biopharma is more favorable than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics -56.58% -881.07% -29.24%

Summary

Ambrx Biopharma beats Protalix BioTherapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambrx Biopharma (Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers. In addition, it is developing other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications, which include ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers; and ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the ß and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb Company; AbbVie Inc.; BeiGene; Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; NovoCodex; and Elanco Animal Health. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in the last stage of clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that has completed phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Hackensack, New Jersey.

