Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $19,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $74.22 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.