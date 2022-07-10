Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 16,438 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $146,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

NYSE:SJM opened at $131.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.