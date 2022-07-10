Coho Partners Ltd. Has $254 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,641,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,675 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 4.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $254,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average of $146.17.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

