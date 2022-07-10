Coho Partners Ltd. Has $223.22 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 49,769 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 3.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Ross Stores worth $223,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

