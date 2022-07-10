Coho Partners Ltd. Has $199.82 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.15% of Amgen worth $199,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.48 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

