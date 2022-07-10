Coho Partners Ltd. Has $199.82 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.15% of Amgen worth $199,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMGN opened at $248.48 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.
In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.
Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.