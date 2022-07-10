Coho Partners Ltd. Has $18.86 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $18,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

