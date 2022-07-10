Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on July 29th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.