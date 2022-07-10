Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on July 29th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.
Shares of UTF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
