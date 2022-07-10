Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCEP. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($62.50) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.09.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $62.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 330,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

