CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CNA Financial worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CNA Financial stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

