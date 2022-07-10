ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,109 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $27,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

LRGE opened at $43.31 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.