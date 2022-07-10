Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

CLAR stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $793.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $113.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $5,545,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $5,038,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,582 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Clarus by 28.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 678,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 148,816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 1,614.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 137,221 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

