Citigroup Cuts Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $60.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.78.

NYSE TKR opened at $52.68 on Thursday. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $80.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Timken by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

