Citigroup Cuts Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $160.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MIDD. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.00.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $127.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.58. Middleby has a 52 week low of $121.85 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Middleby by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

