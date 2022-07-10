Citigroup Cuts Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target to $7.50

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.36.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.
