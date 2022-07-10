Citigroup Cuts Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target to $7.50

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

In other news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.