Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Boosted by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.