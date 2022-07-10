Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.71. 1,319,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,072. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

