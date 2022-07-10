Chimpion Price Hits $1.20 (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00005571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $38.15 million and approximately $96,959.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,588.43 or 1.00011173 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009050 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002732 BTC.
Chimpion Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “
Chimpion Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.