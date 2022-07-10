Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.30 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.
In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 40,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
