Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

