CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives $122.04 Average PT from Analysts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.04.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $202,279,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $153,156,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900,529 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $68,922,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 278.4% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,896,000 after acquiring an additional 534,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. CGI has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

