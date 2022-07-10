Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Shares of CERE opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 310,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

