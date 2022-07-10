C&C Group’s (CCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCR. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.63) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.49) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Shares of LON CCR opened at GBX 189.70 ($2.30) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.08. C&C Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £745.31 million and a PE ratio of 2,107.78.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.