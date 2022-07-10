Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a mkt outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 9.25.

OPAD stock opened at 2.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.56. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 2.11 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The company had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

