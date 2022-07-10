Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50.
