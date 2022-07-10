Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.78.

CCJ opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.44 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cameco by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,663 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,602 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

