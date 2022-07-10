Brokerages Set True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target at $7.17

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TUERF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

TUERF opened at $4.90 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

