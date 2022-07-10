Brokerages Set Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Target Price at $4.50

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Gatos Silver stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
