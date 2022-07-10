Brokerages Set Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Target Price at $4.50

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 33.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 328.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 540,117 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 48.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth $1,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

