Brokerages Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) PT at $57.80

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Get California Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in California Resources by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CRC stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. California Resources has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.93.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The company’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.