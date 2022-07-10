Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT at $815.00

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $815.00.

BAESY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.77) to GBX 735 ($8.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 860 ($10.41) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.05) to GBX 850 ($10.29) in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7703 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

