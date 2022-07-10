Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 800 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.41 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

